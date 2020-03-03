Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Super Tuesday Open Thread - UPDATE 5

Polls close and one-third of the Democratic delegates are chosen.
By Frances Langum

We are not likely to get results from California until days from now. That's democracy. The times on this map are EASTERN.

What are you seeing in the results?

UPDATE 1:

Virginia goes to Biden in the early projections. It's hard to say for sure what that translates to because of how viability plays in and what that means for other candidates, but he will have at least 16 of the 99 delegates at stake.

Vermont is called for Bernie. I'm not going to add delegates to the totals because it's impossible to know how they're going to fall, though I'm sure Vermont's 16 will go to Bernie.

UPDATE 2:

North Carolina has called it for Biden. I will just say that these calls, in my opinion, influence states still voting -- like CA.

UPDATE 3:

American Samoa goes to Bloomberg, acing Tulsi out.

UPDATE 4:

Alabama is called for Biden. Oklahoma, Massachusetts and Maine are too early to call. Oklahoma too early to call.

UPDATE 5:

Every damn thing is too early to call. Here's a good article about why they should quit pushing early results and calls.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.