Rick Santorum Has Convenient Earpiece Malfunction During Tariff Question

Former Republican Sen. Rick Santorum (PA) on Thursday conveniently had a difficult time hearing a question about President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum, which could hurt Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections

During a panel discussion on CNN, host Poppy Harlow asked Santorum if Trump’s tariffs would complicate his ability to support candidates in Pennsylvania.

“Could the tariffs complicate all of that?” Harlow wondered.

“Did the what?” Santorum asked.

“Could the tariffs complicate all of that?” Harlow said again.

“I’m not catching that word,” Santorum insisted.

“Tariffs. Tariffs,” Harlow repeated.

“Paris? I’m missing it. I’m sorry,” Santorum shrugged.

“I hope this makes it on The Daily Show,” Harlow said as she hung her head in defeat. “Trade. Trade. Tariffs!”

“Oh, tariffs!” Santorum exclaimed, finally getting it. “I’m sorry, I’ve got to work on my earphone.”