Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Just a quick note to the universe to send Tim Conway in peace and in comfort from all the joy he's brought to this world. Having experienced a loved one suffer with dementia, I know how devastating this end-stage can be for his family.

I have a weird love of watching men giggle (currently filled by Nick Offerman) because of how much and how often Tim Conway could make Harvey Korman break. It was the best part of The Carol Burnett Show for me. I wouldn't even pay attention to the skit, but just watch Harvey Korman's face intently as he tried to hold it together and then utterly fail. Conway said in an interview a few years ago that Korman admitted to him that this particular skit made him laugh until he peed his pants. I can't think of a better legacy: "I was the man who made Harvey Korman laugh until he peed his pants."

That's something to take pride in, not like these Trump apologists. I imagine that the conversation this weekend will shift somewhat in light of the death of John McCain, but frankly, it's just another excuse not to hold the GOP accountable at all for their subverting of democratic norms and constitutional duties.

ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.; Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz; longtime Trump insider Roger Stone. Panel: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Democratic Strategist Donna Brazile, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, former Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Megan Murphy, and Republican Strategist Alice Stewart. NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. Bob Bauer, former White House counsel to President Obama; Solomon Wisenberg, federal attorney. Panel: David Brody of CBN News, Hallie Jackson of NBC News, Joshua Johnson of NPR's "1A" and Susan Page of USA Today. CBS' "Face the Nation" — Flake; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill; Jonathan Turley, constitutional law professor at George Washington University. Panel: Dan Balz of The Washington Post, Kristina Peterson of WSJ, Shannon Pettypiece of Bloomberg News, and Shawna Thomas of Vice News

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "State of the Union" — Flake; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and cartoonist Mike Luckovich. Panel: Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., Marc Short, former WH director of legislative affairs, conservative commentator Amanda Carpenter and Karine Jean-Pierre, senior advisor to MoveOn.org. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" — Journalist Steven Brill; author Deborah Fallows; James Fallows, national correspondent at The Atlantic; Dambisa Moyo, global economist; Carlo Rovelli, physicist. CNN's "Reliable Sources" — Carl Bernstein of CNN; Nicole Carroll, editor in chief of USA Today; Frank Sesno of George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs; Margaret Sullivan of The Washington Post; David Zurawik of The Baltimore Sun; TYT's Dan Rather. "Fox News Sunday" — Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign manager; former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales. Panel: Juan Williams and Gillian Turner of Fox News; Marc Lotter, former press secretary to VP Pence; Marie Harf, former State Department spokesperson.

So what's catching your eye this morning?