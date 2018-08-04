What The Heck Is Happening When Even Fox News Starts Making Sense?

Imagine: Even Fox News is saying it doesn't make sense to send reporters to Trump rallies! Cats and dogs sleeping together!

Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt suggested on Friday that news outlets cease sending reporters to President Trump's rallies, saying that their presence allows Trump to use them as a "prop."

“We should stop having reporters at those Trump rallies," Stirewalt said on Fox News's "Outnumbered." "Everybody should stop having reporters penned up like veal in the back of those things for the president to use as a prop, and then some of the reporters exploit that for their own personal benefit."

Stirewalt added that "this is not helping anybody. Get out of the hall. Leave the cameras, get the reporters out of the hall. Quit letting him use you as a foil."

Stirewalt also suggested an end to televised White House press briefings, calling them "counterproductive" and "showboat theater."

"It has become a forum of personal achievement and political utility for the administration," he said.