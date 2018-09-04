Brit Hume Thinks Staffers Who 'Rein In' Trump Are Heroes

This is a full-blown crisis, where the so-called president is such a nut job his own staff has to steal documents from his desk so he won't sign them into law.

After eight years of Solyndra food stamp fraud birth certificate secret Muslim IRS Benghazi pizzagate false flag tan suit, all of a sudden we have heroes in the White House preventing the Republican so-called president from starting World War Three. Brit Hume not only said it on Fox, he said the same thing on Twitter:

Woodward’s accounts of chaos and dysfunction in the Trump WH suggest he has been repeatedly restrained by advisers from his most reckless impulses. And to think there are never-Trumpers on the right who think good people should not serve this president. Good thing they do. — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 4, 2018

And Brit Hume calling those staffers "heroes" is a way to poke back at the Never Trumpers who say "good people" shouldn't work at the White House?

Do you even hear what you're saying, Brit? Probably not, because Brit Hume 2015 would slap you silly. That time when you said Obama needed to put on his "big boy pants" and deal with National Security.

BRIT HUME DURING THE OBAMA TENURE:

Good times. Good times.