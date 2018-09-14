C&L's Late Nite Music Club With ADULT.

The retro-future sound of ADULT. defines music of Detroit's as much as the garage rock bands from the city that got a bit of spotlight in the late 90's and early 00's did. They also came up and developed their thing at the same time those bands did too.

While most of those combos are now history, ADULT. still exists as a functioning unit. Unlike loud guitar and rough & tumble 'tudes of their rock-n-roll neighbors, their sound is steeped in the Detroit underground that gave the world techno along with things that bumped out of the goth and post-punk clubs of the city in the 1980's and 90's.

Their new album, This Behavior, continues their journey through chromed plated alcoves and streamlined vistas covered in porcelain.

What are you listening to tonight?