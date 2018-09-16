C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Silicon Teens

Spent some time playing some old 45's of my pre-teen years in my house this weekend. This one was one of the many I spun.

It would be a few years later that "virtual pop band" the Silicon Teens were actually Daniel Miller of Mute records and Frank Tovey of Fad Gadget. Made this goofy record from 1979 even more cool! My mom hated it though. Said it sounded like they were making fun of original rock-n-roll. She didn't dig it when I told her that was part of the point.

What are you listening to tonight?