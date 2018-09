Here's one for Jeff Flake to sing.

Does anyone believe he placed his vote with an "understanding?"

Twitter user @LidiaF put it best today.

I'm not confused. Clearly Flake is trying to have his cake and eat it too. He wants to appear to be doing the right thing without actually having to do it. — Lidia Ferrari (@LidiaF) September 28, 2018

What are you listening to tonight?