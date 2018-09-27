C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Slaves

Boisterous!

It's a word that has often been pinned to the sounds that Kent, England Slaves made on their first two albums. There are moments on their third and latest album, Acts of Fear and Love, where the word can get tossed around too but it also seems maturity has been popping up as a descriptor as well.

It's not like they've gone all soft or anything but things like choruses and hooks to actually support "the big riff" the band would come up with in the past have started seeping into their sonic rowdiness now.

What are you listening to tonight?