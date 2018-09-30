C&L's Late Nite Music Remembers Otis Rush

His wail of voice and heavy vibrato guitar sound influenced many including Jimmy Page, John Mayall, Michael Bloomfield and tons of others.

It's been said that Otis Rush was just as playing the dives on Chicago's West Side where he created a blues sound that many following would emulate as he was playing big stages around the world. In 1956, he landed his first big hit with "I Can't Quit You." The song took him into the big time spotlight but he always returned to playing the late night gigs and his Windy City haunts.

A stroke in 2003 caused a lot of complications with his health keeping from getting out and doing his thing much from that point on but he'd make it out when he could.

Otis passed away Saturday at the age of 83 year old. He is survived by his wife, eight children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, according to a family statement.

