Trump's Best Friend Kim-Jong-Un Still Has 'Faith' In Him

MSNBC's Morning Joe crew broke out in laughter after they read Trump's tweet in support of NOKO's despot after Kim Jong-un claimed to still have faith in Trump.

As Joe Scarborough and his morning show were discussing Trump's diving poll numbers, the recent Woodward book and a blistering anonymous op-ed in the NY Times, Donald Trump sent out a tweet about the denuclearization talks between North and South Korea.

Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims “unwavering faith in President Trump.” Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2018

Of course he misquoted what was said because the word "unwavering" wasn't mentioned in any of the news reports.

Trump can never be satisfied just stating actual truths. Instead, he always seems to have to embellish anything that he feels is positive towards him.

Willy Geist said, "Here's a tweet from President Trump. 'Kim Jong-un, of North Korea proclaims 'unwavering faith in President Trump.' Thank you to Chairman Kim,' writes the President.

Laughter breaks out off-camera. Mika says, "My, God."

Joe says, "So his own administration -- "

Jon Meachum says, "That's not real."

"That's real."

"As they say in Spinal Tap, that's not real."

Scarborough replies, "So he's being taken apart by people inside the same room but he draws comfort from one of the most bloodthirsty tyrants on the globe."

Richard Haass added, "Totally consistent something Woodward wrote in his book where the president saw the entire run up to the Singapore summit in totally personal terms. The two would sit down. The fact that nothing is happening in the direction of denuclearization, let's put that aside. South Korea has basically decided the only way they can protect themselves is by them gaining control of this process, to create facts on the ground that we can't overcome."

Laughing, they all nodded at the conclusion: "And his friends are despots."