Ed Rollins Actually Makes Trumps Puerto Rico Death-er Tweets Worse

Who could have imagined that anyone, even on Fox News, even on the Lou Dobbs show, could take Trump's tweets denying the death toll from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, and make it worse?

Ed Rollins did it. Did he think no one outside the Fox News bubble would catch that? Or is he looking for a paycheck from Trump Victory 2020?

"The reality is the Democrats are playing to Puerto Ricans who have moved to this country, moved to Florida, politics, and they're not for us anyways. So, at the end of the day here, the president is accurate."

Ed Rollins ran Reagan’s re-election campaign in ‘84. This is not just a Trump problem. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) September 14, 2018

On Lou Dobbs show, Ed Rollins said Puerto Ricans are “moving to this country”. Sounds like it’s time for statehood to shut these racists down #inners #lastword #maddow — NoctilucentCloud (@NoctilucentClou) September 14, 2018