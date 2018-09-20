Exposed: 'Fox And Friends' Hypocrisy On Lie Detector Tests In Kavanaugh Hearing

This morning Fox and Friends said that lie detector tests can't be trusted in a court of law so Judge Kavanaugh shouldn't be bothered to take one, but that's not how they've felt in the past when it comes to rooting out White House leakers that are damaging to Trump.

Disparaging stories against Trump and leaked transcripts were appearing in the NY Times and the Washington Post in 2017, and Trump wanted AG Jeff Sessions to do something about stopping his people from leaking.

In August of 2017, Kellyanne Conway was on Fox and Friends to discuss the issue.

Steve Doocy said, "Call in every person and go ahead and run a lie detector on them. Why don't they do that?"

Conway replied, "Well, they may, they may, they may not."

Flash forward to the Judge Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, and after a sexual assault allegation came up late in the process, suddenly they are of a different mindset.

Trump's favorite morning state sponsored morning cable talk show was responding to The Views' Joy Behar, who blasted the old white male Senate Judiciary Committee for "protecting a man who is probably guilty."

F&F played video of Behar throwing down a challenge. "If you're not [guilty] Judge Kavanaugh, take the lie detector test, prove it the way she did and the way Anita Hill did that hey were not lying..."

Ainsley Earhardt stumbled around trying to answer the lie detector test question.

Earhardt said, "Maybe he should take a lie detector test, it wouldn't hold up in court. Those things they say ...they don't hold up in court they might not, they might prove false, you know, she's saying one thing, and it's really happened or whatever, it doesn't hold up in court, so that's like not even an issue..."



Not one person in the Senate is asking for criminal proceedings to be put in motion over the assault claim, this is about being fit to serve on the highest court in the land.

The new axiom: Lie detector tests are good if they help Trump and bad if they hurt Trump.