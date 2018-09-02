Fox & Friends Attacks Meghan McCain And Obama Over Eulogies: We Won't Be 'Shamed' Into Criticizing Trump

The hosts of Fox & Friends Sunday reacted defensively to eulogies for Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) that they said "took shots" at Donald Trump.

The Fox News morning show began on Sunday by noting that both John McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, and former President Barack Obama had alluded to Trump's style of governing during their Saturday eulogies for the late senator.

Fox News correspondent Garrett Tenney pointed out that Trump had responded to the funeral by tweeting: "Make America Great Again."

"This rivalry, even in death, continues," Tenney said.

Fox News co-host Pete Hegseth explained that he has "a lot of reverence" for McCain's service, but he argued that "no one changes their political view based on speeches in eulogies."

"If you're shamed into saying, 'How dare you support someone like Donald Trump or his views because John McCain was the standard bearer of goodness,'" Hegseth continued. "John McCain was a good man who did a lot of great things for this country. We can also be in a different chapter, where different tools and different leaders can take the mantle and carry forward what America represents."

"And I think that's the dissonance that existed yesterday," he insisted.

Co-host Ed Henry took issue with a photo posted by Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake (R), which showed Obama and former President George W. Bush sitting next to one another at the funeral. The photo included the caption: "Decency wins."

"It just seems odd that Jeff Flake feels like a funeral is the place for winners and losers," Henry opined. "Somehow he believes these are the winners and there's a loser somewhere else."

Henry also complained that Trump opponents like Obama claimed that McCain's funeral was "all about unity but they didn't invite President Trump, they didn't invite Sarah Palin and they decided to take some shots."

"Is that really the right place for that?" Henry asked. "I was struck also by Barack Obama spending a lot of time in this eulogy talking about himself."

"Shocker," Hegseth quipped.