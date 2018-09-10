John Oliver Wants To Know Why We Still Have Lifetime Appointments To SCOTUS

Via Bustle, John Oliver asks why we still have lifetime judicial appointments (they're supposed to insulate them from politics -- ha, ha!):

Oliver noted that some Americans' concern about Kavanaugh's nomination centers on the notion that, if confirmed, Kavanaugh will be appointed for life. This means that Kavanaugh's confirmation could have implications for decades to come. Oliver then asserted that now "might be a good time to ask" why lifetime Supreme Court appointments exist in the United States.

As the late night host described, lifetime judicial appointments are "extremely unusual." The host then played a clip of Eric Segall, the author of Supreme Myths: Why the Supreme Court Is Not a Court and Its Justices Are Not Judges, reflecting on the issue during an interview on CNN. As Segall described, "there is not a judge in any democracy who sits on the highest court in their land and has life tenure." Notably, while some other countries appoint justices for life terms, they often impose mandatory retirement ages for these justices.

On his show, Oliver shared thoughts similar to those of Segall, commenting: