Kavanaugh Contemporary: 'A Rapey Past Should Disqualify You'
A few hours ago, a woman took to Twitter and wrote a thread to the Senators on the Judiciary Committee.
She began by saying she has "known men of great character from Georgetown Prep," men of such character that one is her child's godfather and she named her son after another.
After observing that character is either something power and wealth cannot diminish, she warned senators that those lacking character are amplified by power and wealth.
And then she tells her own story of being raped in the basement of a Georgetown prep student when she was in high school:
This is...what? The third or fourth public account of what the culture was like at Georgetown Prep and schools surrounding?
In any event, what started at Georgetown Prep did not stay at Georgetown Prep. Yale Daily News has a photograph of one of Kavanaugh's college fraternity brothers parading a flag of women's underwear around campus, which was typical of the DKE (Delta Kappa Epsilon) fraternity. From what they write, it sounds like the inspiration for Animal House.
In addition to DKE, Kavanaugh also belonged to Truth and Courage, one of Yale’s secret societies for seniors. Among some students, the all-male club, which was popular with athletes, was known by the nickname “Tit and Clit.”
Truth and Courage fizzled out of existence in the early 2010s. But since Kavanaugh’s graduation in 1987, DKE’s reputation for mistreating women at Yale has only grown. Yale banned DKE from campus for five years in 2011 after videos circulated of fraternity recruits chanting “no means yes, yes means anal” in front of the University’s Women’s Center.
Which leads back to Casey Mooney's story:
You can read the entire unrolled thread here, but her final tweet is a warning:
One can't help but wonder if Dr. Blasey Ford might be thinking the same exact thing.
