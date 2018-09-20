Kavanaugh Contemporary: 'A Rapey Past Should Disqualify You'

A few hours ago, a woman took to Twitter and wrote a thread to the Senators on the Judiciary Committee.

She began by saying she has "known men of great character from Georgetown Prep," men of such character that one is her child's godfather and she named her son after another.

After observing that character is either something power and wealth cannot diminish, she warned senators that those lacking character are amplified by power and wealth.

And then she tells her own story of being raped in the basement of a Georgetown prep student when she was in high school:

I was sexually assaulted in the mid-80’s at the home of one of Kavanaugh’s schoolmates. The host of that party added his name to this letter to the Judiciary Committee attesting to Kavanaugh’s character. https://t.co/l2RNGr8KOj 3/#metoo@LindseyGrahamSC @SenatorDurbin — casey mooney (@casey_connects) September 20, 2018

This is...what? The third or fourth public account of what the culture was like at Georgetown Prep and schools surrounding?

In any event, what started at Georgetown Prep did not stay at Georgetown Prep. Yale Daily News has a photograph of one of Kavanaugh's college fraternity brothers parading a flag of women's underwear around campus, which was typical of the DKE (Delta Kappa Epsilon) fraternity. From what they write, it sounds like the inspiration for Animal House.

In addition to DKE, Kavanaugh also belonged to Truth and Courage, one of Yale’s secret societies for seniors. Among some students, the all-male club, which was popular with athletes, was known by the nickname “Tit and Clit.” Truth and Courage fizzled out of existence in the early 2010s. But since Kavanaugh’s graduation in 1987, DKE’s reputation for mistreating women at Yale has only grown. Yale banned DKE from campus for five years in 2011 after videos circulated of fraternity recruits chanting “no means yes, yes means anal” in front of the University’s Women’s Center.

Which leads back to Casey Mooney's story:

Here’s the deal about character: if you are not rapey, you don’t sexually assault women. If you are, you might. Can you grow out of being rapey? I hope so. I’d like to believe in redemption. But I do think a rapey past should disqualify you from a seat on the Supreme Court. 7/

↓ Story continues below ↓ — casey mooney (@casey_connects) September 20, 2018

I have seen the signatures of my schoolmates saying Kavanaugh never treated them with disrespect. Perhaps they don’t realize that some men in their social circles did not treat the women on the periphery of those circles with the same reverence as the ones in the center. /8 — casey mooney (@casey_connects) September 20, 2018

I see myself in Dr. Blasey because of our shared experiences. I don’t know if Kavanaugh disrespected women in his youth. I do know that his documented values suggest he does not respect their agency now. I am clearly biased. 9/#metoo#ibelieveher — casey mooney (@casey_connects) September 20, 2018

You can read the entire unrolled thread here, but her final tweet is a warning:

To the man who assaulted me in the basement of that house decades ago:

I learned this week that there is no statute of limitations for felony sexual assault in Montgomery County, MD.



I sincerely hope your nights will be as sleepless as mine as I consider my next steps. /end — casey mooney (@casey_connects) September 20, 2018

One can't help but wonder if Dr. Blasey Ford might be thinking the same exact thing.