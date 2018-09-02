Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude

AZSpot - China's social credit system is truly frightening;

Bad Attitudes - back in the olden days ...

Crooked Timber - one star reviews of Chartres Cathedral;

emptywheel - Papadopoulos "sentencing memo" really a plea to Trump;

Lance Mannion - Rudy's blithe dismissal of objective truth.

