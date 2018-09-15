We made it to the weekend, fellow Crooks and Liars! Phew! Hunter S. Thompson famously said that "When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro." We live in the time of vulgarians who feel empowered by the King of Vulgarians.

Reveal gives us the Hate Report, which focuses on LGBTQ people this round, who have jumped from 2 to 9 percent of all reported hate crimes.

The Daily Irritant choses their Dumb, Idiot Jerks of the Week.

We Hunted The Mammoth discovers the execrable video choose-your-own-adventure game: Super Seducer 2.

Bonus Track: Lest you think everything in the world is too bleak, Fritinancy presents a proliferation of books with "girl" in the titles, and you need not worry about sexism, *most* of the books are about women making history. It's a really nice reading list.

