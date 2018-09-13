Minnesota Police Chief Posts Bigoted Rant About Foreign Tourists At Yellowstone

Apparently world-renowned tourist attractions in the United States are only for people who can speak English. So whispers racist Chief of Police, Dan Bunde from Madison Lake, Minnesota in a short-but-clear video on his Facebook page. While on vacation in Yellowstone Park, he is clearly incapable of enjoying the majestic beauty around him because it is tarnished by the sounds of languages other than English.

Bunde announces he is a proud veteran (apparently not a multi-lingual one) and he wants America to "wake up." To what, exactly, Chief Dan? The fact that at a tourist attraction there are people from other countries enjoying the magnificence of the nature around them? That despite the fact that our nation clearly does not deserve it at the moment, people still want to visit us? But I digress.

An anonymous person tipped off Madison Lake City Administrator, Curt Kephart, and the local ABC news station about the video. Kephart asked Bunde to review his own FB page to "see if there was any validity" to the complaint. (What does that mean? That the video was there? That the video was racist? Who knows?) Anyhow, the video is now deleted from his page, and the Administrator announced since "Anonymous" was not going to make a complaint, the city would take no further action.

Kephart went further though, offering some unsolicited advice to "Anonymous," which certainly raised MY eyebrows...

Administrator Curt Kephart added that the anonymous tipster who sent the video to the Madison Lake City Hall and KEYC in Mankato should be cautious before making judgments about Bunde. “Be very cautious before we call people racist,” Kephart told the TV station.

Got that, "Anonymous?" Be very cautious. (Does that sound vaguely menacing, even threatening, to anyone besides me?)

Now, though, the City of Madison Lake is claiming they will review the incident, and take action if warranted, even though there is no way Chief Dan is racist, the city has no control over what he posts on his private FB page, and there is no connection between his private FB post and the way he might conduct himself on his job, and no one has ever, ever seen a cop who has personally racist views behave in a way that might allow those views to manifest themselves when it comes to the citizens over whom they have power.

So the entire city of Madison Lake and the police department are racist. “The Entire police department has his full support” “This isn’t a city issue” 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nefSDKSK3c

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Taylorgang26 (@jackgirard2) September 13, 2018

Raise your hand if you think they will find action is warranted.

I didn't think so.