New York State Primary Results Thread - UPDATED

If you voted in New York today, what was your experience? Lines, excitement, not being able to cross the street without a clipboard in your face? (Activism FTW!)

We'll have race results here as the polls close at 9PM Eastern.

UPDATE: There are many reports of people being purged from voter rolls, including Mayor Bill DeBlasio's son:

The mayor's son, Dante de Blasio, was among those prevented from casting a ballot. "I heard from Dante...he had a voter card from the BOE...officials at his poll site couldn't find his name," Mayor Bill de Blasio said, according to his press secretary.

This should serve as a reminder to all to check your voter registration before the general election and make sure all is well.

Results yet to come.

UPDATE 2 10:33 PM EDT

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is sailing through his primary for governor, leading Nixon by 31 points or so. However, this primary race probably killed his 2020 aspirations, which is good. Bad idea to move right when the party is going in the opposite direction, Governor.

The Lieutenant Governor's race is neck and neck, with no clear winner emerging between Kathy Hochul and Jumaane D. Williams.

Leticia James has been declared the winner over Zephyr Teachout and Sean Patrick Maloney for Attorney General.

Finally, a quick glance at the state senate and house races shows some incumbents going down in flames, most of whom were part of the ridiculous IDC caucus that gave the majority in the State Senate to Republicans.

NY State Senate

11th: IDC losing 51-48 with 73% in

13th: IDC losing 56-44 with 73% in

20th: IDC losing 56-44 with 69% in

23rd: IDC won

31st: IDC lost

34th: IDC losing 51-49 with unclear amount in — Robert Wheel (@BobbyBigWheel) September 14, 2018

Update 3: Kathy Hochul has defeated Jumaane Williams to win the Lieutenant Governor nomination.