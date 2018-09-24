Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Crooks and Liars
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Search this site:
Search
Open Thread - Lemurs Need Love, Too!
By
Frances Langum
9/24/18 8:30pm
Open thread below...
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
CLTV
Brian Kilmeade Says FBI Must Not Be Weaponized: 'Now It's Trump, Who's Next?
Politics
AM Joy Panelists Agree On Mueller's Next Target
Politics
Manafort Offers Mueller An Inside Look At The Trump Campaign
Politics
NEW: Michael Cohen May Be Cooperating With Mueller Too!
CLTV
Manafort Lawyer's Statement: 'He Wanted To Make Sure His Family Is Safe'
View more »
Latest
Take a break with this funny video of a Lemur getting a back scratch.
Misc
Open Thread - Lemurs Need Love, Too!
A particular hue.
Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Effigies
She's been featured in ads blanketing cable networks, was quoted in Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow's article, but she seems to be walking it all back.
Politics
What Happened To Brett Kavanaugh Booster Louisa Garry?
It took almost a month, but Amber Guyger was finally fired from the Dallas PD for fatally shooting an innocent man, Botham Jean, in his own apartment
Misc
Dallas Police Officer Who Murdered Man In His Own Apartment Finally Got Fired
Just when you thought you heard every conservative Kavanaugh excuse, Kellyanne Conway comes up with a new one.
Politics
Kellyanne Conway Defends Teenager Kavanaugh: He Wasn't Powerful At The Time
View All »
News from idealmedia.com
Latest from CLTV
Trying to defend the Kavanaugh nomination, on "CBS This Morning," Trump's presidential advisor made an unfounded claim that it's when men assume a powerful position that they turn into predatory monsters.
CLTV
Kellyanne Conway: It's Only When Men Become Powerful That They Sexually Abuse Women
Mitch McConnell in August 2016 bragging about preventing Pres Obama from filling Justice Scalia's open seat: "One of my proudest moments was when I looked at Barack Obama in the eye and I said, ‘Mr. President, you will not fill this Supreme Court vacancy!"
CLTV
McConnell, August 2016: 'Proud' He Blocked Obama's SCOTUS Pick
The former Oklahoma Senator told FBN's Stuart Varney the Democrats were using unverified sex assault claims to delay the Kavanaugh vote.
CLTV
Former Sen. Tom Coburn Attacks Democrats Over Kavanaugh Nomination
Rod Rosenstein is expected to resign or be fired by the end of the day.
CLTV
Rod Rosenstein's Future At DOJ In Peril
Farrow lays out the standard they used to cover this story.
CLTV
Ronan Farrow: 'This Is A Fairly High Level Of Evidence For This Kind Of A Case'
Visit CLTV »
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc
Comments