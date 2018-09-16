Open Thread: Funny Animal Photos For The Win By Frances Langum 9/16/18 8:30pm The 41 finalists for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Award (@FunnyPhotoAward) have made my day. Here are four of my highlights — but they're all winners.Vote for your own fave and help @BornFreeFDN while you're at it. https://t.co/UZKXRPx0rn pic.twitter.com/9WCJJYph9g — Gary Butler (@Butlerewhon) September 14, 2018 Voting is open for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards and the nominees are EVERYTHING. https://t.co/VIskQj28Ov pic.twitter.com/B8rGLaicGr — Jamie Bellinger (@blgrr) September 15, 2018 Do animals have funny bones? Get an eyeful of some of the year's most hilarious animal shots shortlisted by the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards! pic.twitter.com/05krhHYYzG — China Daily (@ChinaDailyUSA) September 15, 2018 Open thread below...
Comments