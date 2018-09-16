Open Thread: Funny Animal Photos For The Win

The 41 finalists for the Comedy Wildlife Photography Award (@FunnyPhotoAward) have made my day. Here are four of my highlights — but they're all winners.



Vote for your own fave and help @BornFreeFDN while you're at it. https://t.co/UZKXRPx0rn pic.twitter.com/9WCJJYph9g

— Gary Butler (@Butlerewhon) September 14, 2018