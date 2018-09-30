Sen. Tom Cotton Says The Real Perpetrators Against Dr. Christine Ford Were The Democrats

Sen. Tom Cotton told John Dickerson on CBS's Face the Nation that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was really victimized by the Democrats and not Judge Kavanaugh after she testified that she was 100% certain the judge sexually assaulted her in high school.

This is Kellyanne Conway-level misinformation right here.

The Arkansas senator and supporter for the Kavanaugh nomination never discussed the alleged sexual assault claims madevery credibly by Dr. Ford, never criticized Judge Kavanaugh at all, but instead used it as an opportunity to attack the Democratic Party.

Transcript via CBS:

JOHN DICKERSON: You’re not going to get a chance to talk about Miss Ford's testimony and Mr. Kavanagh's testimony. You watched it I assume, what was your- what was your take away from that? SEN. COTTON: Judge Kavanaugh hundred percent denied these allegations. There is not a single bit of corroborating evidence. Every evidence that we do have to include the people that Miss Ford herself named either don't recall this incident or they deny that it happened. JOHN DICKERSON: Did you find Mrs. Ford.- Dr. Ford credible? SEN. COTTON: Miss Ford was sympathetic and she was sincere. She has been victimized by the Democrats in this process, John. They betrayed her own requests for confidentiality. They leaked this to the media at the last minute because they are on a search and destroy mission for Brett Kavanaugh.

Cotton characterized Ford as a person this way. She seemed like a nice lady, sweet, makes apple pie, walks her dog and is kind to children, but...

Dickerson made a great point when it comes to sexual assault and Cotton was not credible in his response.

JOHN DICKERSON: You said when we last talked in November, “I think it's important that women feel they can come forward. That's a good change in the norms and the expectations of our society.” A woman came forward here. And you're saying basically she said nothing credible. How can women come forward, if when they do they’re- they’re told they're not credible?

↓ Story continues below ↓ SEN. COTTON: She came forward confidentially to Dianne Feinstein. Dianne Feinstein did not share that with the proper authorities. Chuck Grassley, her counterpart, with whom she served for decades in the Senate-- JOHN DICKERSON: --I understand that-- SEN. COTTON: --and the FBI that could have reviewed these matter confidential- confidentially. Then they leaked it to the media-- JOHN DICKERSON: --alright, but Senator-- SEN. COTTON: --creating- creating the circus environment you've seen for the last two years. JOHN DICKERSON: So that a woman thing about coming forward will have it immediately turned into a partisan issue, as you've done it, her- her issues are not being discussed by you. You haven't discussed them since you've been here. Why would a- would a person want to come forward if immediately the response is to get ground up in this partisan thing? You're blaming it on the Democrats, fine. But she's still a human being who has come forward. How should she be-- SEN. COTTON: --John-- JOHN DICKERSON: --How do you process what she said? SEN. COTTON: John, any impact that this entire episode has had on women's willingness to come forward and report sexual assault, which I encourage them all to do immediately after it happens, is caused by the Democrats, is caused by Dianne Feinstein and Chuck Schumer not respecting her requests for confidentiality. Now, when you come forward with an accusation as serious as this it has to be tested against the evidence and against proof and we would have known that confidentially inside the Judiciary Committee in August--"

He never addresses the question in a meaningful way, but only to smear Democrats. Watching this process play out day in and day out so far, why any woman would come forward is beyond me, but we are so glad they did.