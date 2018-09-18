RNC Poll: Supporters Believe In Trump's Red Wave, Won't Turn Out

"That is President Trump predicting there will be a red wave. Some Republicans worry that kind of confidence could have the opposite effect, come election day," New Day co-host John Berman said after showing a clip.

"Josh Green got his hands on some internal RNC polling and he's here with the bottom line. What does this internal RNC polling show?"

"What it says in essence is that Republican voters are listening to Donald Trump when he talks about a red wave in November, that contrary to conventional wisdom, the Democrats will make big gains and these Republican voters both because they don't trust traditional polling are looking like they won't show up to vote in November as a result. Of course, if that happens, there is going to be a Democratic landslide," Green said.

"And you have seen these magical numbers. You have seen the inside baseball figures, which is a dream for any political reporter. What the Republican strategists are seeing is the same national environment, that Republicans have an uphill climb, correct?" Berman said.

"That's exactly right. Anybody can see that stuff because I posted it all on bloomberg.com. But this is not some outside pollster. This is the Republican National Committee's own internal poll saying not only are Democrats ahead nine points on the generic poll ballot," Green said.

"But the biggest problem is the president. If Republicans don't feel like there is anything at stake in November and this poll makes explicit that many of them don't believe there is anything at stake, then they won't turn out to vote. If your voters don't turn out, that is real problematic if you are trying to hold on to your congressional authority."