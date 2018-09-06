SHOCKER: Steve Schmidt Finally Spills The Beans On 'Unfit' Sarah Palin

God knows, they've hinted about it. But today, Nicolle Wallace and Steve Schmidt openly stated that if it looked like John McCain was going to win the presidency in 2008, they would have intervened to remove Sarah Palin.

"Steve, we had this conversation on the bus. We thought about, we talked about it, and we weren't the only ones," Wallace said.

Schmidt described her as "psychologically deteriorating, manifestly unfit to be anywhere near the command authority." He said the crash stopped McCain's chances, and fortunately, they didn't have to remove her.

"It wasn't an interviewing problem, though she was ignorant, and she was mean, and she was divisive, it was the psychological unsuitability," Schmidt said.

He cited a "secondary issue" that "always gave me peace of mind.:

"All of the clothes and the booty that she ripped off from the campaign, all the gifts and all of the loot she was pocketing from the campaign" was a felony violation of the Alaska ethics law."

He compared their willingness to act with the fact that no one seems willing to acknowledge or take action to keep Trump, who's obviously incompetent, a "violent, corrupt man who's psychologically unfit to hold any position of public trust" in the country.

Nicolle Wallace talked about the "anguish" they subjected Palin to, and wondered why there isn't a call for help from Trump's family.