Stephanie Ruhle Finds Kavanaugh Case 'Complicated'

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle on Tuesday suggested that sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could be explained as “kids being kids.”

During a conversation about Kavanaugh’s accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Ruhle noted that no other women had made similar allegations about the judge.

“Because something that does stand out here in the era of ‘Me Too’, for the most part when we hear these stories, it’s a he said/she said followed up by a she said, she said, she said, and thus far we haven’t seen a trail of other accusers come out,” Ruhle explained.

Co-host Ali Velshi pointed out that the Senate Judiciary Committee, which must approve or reject Kavanaugh, does not have “professional investigators” like the FBI, which is responsible for vetting appointees.

“But Ali, it’s not black and white,” Ruhle replied. “Things are really complicated. Think about Brett Kavanaugh’s family, what he’s going through, what Dr. Ford is going through — character assassinations.”

“And then where do you draw the line with kids being kids?” she asked. “I mean, this thing is really complicated.”