By now, you know that wingnuts with enough money to own Nike shoes are burning them in protest because Trump feels threatened by Colin Kaepernick.

Today they released the new ad, narrated by Kaepernick. Theme: "It's crazy until you do it. Just do it."

Nike knows exactly who their target market is, and it ain't White Trumpers.

To All The $100 Sneakers I Destroyed To Own The Libs — literally nuts (@LiterallyNuts) September 5, 2018