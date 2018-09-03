Uninvited To Everything, Trump Is 'President Non Grata'

Posting this in case you missed it. The interview above and the editorial piece prompting it are worth the click. Trump did this to himself with racist policies, hateful rhetoric, and incompetence.

Trump’s conspicuous absences at McCain’s and Barbara Bush’s funerals offer perhaps the starkest examples of the ways in which Trump finds himself ostracized from some of the duties other presidents performed as almost de facto aspects of their job.

“It is a tearing of the fabric of the presidency that he’s not invited, but I understand why he’s not invited because he’s personalized the presidency in a way no previous occupant of the presidency has done,” [presidential historian Tim] Naftali said. “Donald Trump has never accepted the fact that he is the head of state.”

[Rick] Wilson added that with McCain in particular, the funeral snub perhaps stings more than most, in part because Trump can’t abide not being the main focus of adulation. “You know what is making Donald Trump the craziest right now is he’s not the center of attention,” Wilson said. “He’s crawling the damn walls because they’re running story after story on John McCain and he hates it because he’s not the center of attention.”