Hugh Hewitt Is Happy That Trump Is Pushing Guns In Schools

MSNBC host and GOP lifeboat builder Hugh Hewitt this morning offers this peculiar slant on Trump's insane proposal to arm teachers while talking to Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker.

"Ashley, let me pose to you this possibility," Hewitt said.

"The president is actually talking to local and state governments. He's talking to concealed carry states and to local school districts who might have indeed, that former Delta Force member in the classroom who is actually equipped and trained to do this.

"Do you think he's talking past the Beltway to the heartland of Trump country about arming teachers and that it resonates with people?"

(You know, the noble people who live in the heartland. The ones who are dying to play Red Dawn in the hallways of the local middle school! And if there's a little collateral damage, well, what's that in the big picture of the NRA sales targets?)

So Trump is actually a genius for sidestepping the media and speaking to the Real Americans -- instead of the famously inarticulate ball of hair reading off a list of NRA talking points!

Hugh Hewitt, earnest spokesperson for the fever dreams of the lumpenproletariat!