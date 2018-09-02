White Fox News Pundit Crashes And Burns Explaining Trump's 3 Percent African-American Approval

A white Fox News pundit struggled on Sunday when he was asked to explain why only 3 percent of African-Americans approved of Donald Trump.

In a segment on Fox News' America's News Headquarters program, host Leland Vitter invited radio host R.J. Harris to opine on a recent Washington Post poll that found Trump had a 3 percent approval rating among African-Americans.

"Where's the disconnect?" Vitter wondered.

"The disconnect is still in the mainstream media," Harris insisted. "The mainstream media is blamed for everything so I'm not trying to take the easy path here. But they spend, you know, so much time beating [Trump] up. He's getting no credit for NAFTA."

Vitter interrupted: "Are we giving voters and our listeners and our viewers enough credit? When you sit here and just say, 'Blame the mainstream media,' people are smart. If their pocketbooks are full and they're feeling good and they're out buying stuff and they feel like they're going to get a promotion and a raise at work, did they really care what the 'mainstream media' tell them?"

"Overall, no," Harris replied. "And I think America is pretty darned happy right now."

"Why isn't that reflected?" Vitter asked. "If people are so happy, why isn't it reflected in the polling numbers?"

"Well, I'm not sure why the African-American community is not higher," Harris admitted. "They're doing much better. So is the Hispanic community."

"I like to talk about we working people elected Trump," he said, before adding: "And that is not code for white people!"

"It's truly people who have been the ox with the yoke around our neck all this time carrying people," Harris continued. "There's opportunity for everybody, particularly people of color. All the stats show that."