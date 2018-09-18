Wilbur Ross Insists Consumers 'Won't Notice' Price Hikes From Trump's Tariffs

Billionaire and Trump's Commerce Secretary who is also an alleged money launderer Wilbur Ross says don't worry, consumers! Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods? You won't even notice the price hikes.

This guy never went into debt to pay a medical bill in his entire life.

Spare me the "don't worry," Wilbur. With wages flat, ANY amount of increase in prices due to Comrade Stupid's trade wars comes out of my food budget.

How come the Trump administration doesn't require all cabinet members to submit full and public financial disclosure forms? They think we didn't notice that, either?