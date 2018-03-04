Trade Chief Has No Idea If Trump Will Enact Tariffs: 'If He Says Something Different, It Will Be Different'

White House Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross insisted on Sunday that President Donald Trump would probably not change his mind on steel and aluminum tariffs.

"Should we believe this is actually going to happen?" NBC host Chuck Todd asked Ross during an interview on Meet the Press.

"I think you have to take the president at his word," Ross replied. "He's pretty well proven so far he intends to keep his campaign promises." [Ed. note: Really?]

"So this is going to happen this week for sure?" Todd pressed.

"Whatever his final decision is is what will happen," Ross remarked.

"Meaning, this isn't a done deal," the NBC host observed.

"I didn't say that," Ross shot back. "I just said, what he has said, he has said. If he says something different, it will be something different. I have no reason to think he's going to change."

The commerce secretary's logic left Todd to laughing.

"What does this mean?" Todd exclaimed. "You just said, well, he may say this and he may say that."

"I didn't say that," Ross insisted. "I said he is the one who makes the decision. He has made a decision at this point... If he should for some reason change his mind then it will change."