Ali Velshi: 'GOP Will Protect Pre-Existing Conditions And I Have A Full Head Of Hair!'

Today's "Don't Sugarcoat It" award goes to Ali Velshi, for pointing out just how ridiculous it is to trust Republicans, yes, THOSE Republicans, to protect coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Velshi played a string of Republican candidates vowing that they are "committed! to! protecting! pre-existing conditions!"

And then he let loose on them:

ALI VELSHI: I'm Ali Velshi, and I have a full thick head of hair. Every one of those Republican candidates has tried to weaken protections for people with pre-existing conditions. But now everyone one of them is running in a close election, and it seems they know that voters like Obamacare. Look at that. The health care law was the most popular item in the latest Fox News poll... That poll shows that by more than two to one, voters trust Democrats to protect pre-existing conditions more than they trust Republicans. I don't even know how 26% of Americans trust Republicans to protect pre-existing conditions given they have very clearly said and voted 70 times to take them away. So tonight in Wisconsin the president, who campaigned on terminating all parts of Obamacare, is making this argument. TRUMP: Republicans will always protect as he said Americans with pre-existing conditions, 100%. 100%.

Another lie from the so-called president.