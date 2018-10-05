Ari Melber Does A Brilliant Side By Side Of Trump Mocking Dr. Ford's 'Not So Terrible Memory'

Donald Trump mocked Dr. Ford during his most recent rally, insinuating that she had a bad memory, was lying and had no idea what really happened during her alleged sexual assault.

The goal? Make her look like such an unreliable witness that the accusation she made against Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, made him the actual victim. It was Gaslighting 101 and the MAGA hat wearing cultists sopped it up, whooping, clapping and cheering.

Ari Melber did an excellent side-by-side compilation of Trump's questions and Dr. Ford's answers and it is clear that she wasn't unclear about anything.

Well done, Ari.