Brothel Owner 'Trump From Pahrump' Found Dead At Love Ranch
Dennis Hof, Nevada brothel owner and Republican candidate who decided to run for office because of his admiration for Trump was found dead in his bed earlier today.
Just last night, he held a big campaign rally with porn star Ron Jeremy, Joe Arpaio, Grover Norquist, with featured phoner Tucker Carlson over at State TV aka Fox "News." It was also his birthday.
Today, his campaign manager Chuck Muth was stunned to discover he had been found dead in his bed.
According to NBC News, Hof will remain on the ballot for the state Assembly seat and if he wins, a Republican will be appointed to serve his term.
Hof has been a colorful figure in Nevada for years. He owns several legal brothels and decided to run for the state Assembly because he admires Donald Trump, which tells you more or less everything you need to know.
Democratic opponent Lesia Romanov said she was stunned. "This is not the turn I would have expected," she added.
There's never a dull moment, is there?
