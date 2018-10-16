Brothel Owner 'Trump From Pahrump' Found Dead At Love Ranch

Dennis Hof, Nevada brothel owner and Republican candidate who decided to run for office because of his admiration for Trump was found dead in his bed earlier today.

Just last night, he held a big campaign rally with porn star Ron Jeremy, Joe Arpaio, Grover Norquist, with featured phoner Tucker Carlson over at State TV aka Fox "News." It was also his birthday.

.@ElectHof & @GroverNorquist interviewing w/BBC after big Hof campaign rally in Pahrump featuring Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Ron Jeremy & phone-in from @TuckerCarlson. Only in Nevada! pic.twitter.com/9kLTUL9hfb — Chuck Muth (@ChuckMuth) October 16, 2018

Today, his campaign manager Chuck Muth was stunned to discover he had been found dead in his bed.

I just confirmed with Nye County sheriff’s deputy that Dennis Hof passed away this morning. No other details at this point. I’m heading out to Love Ranch Vegas now. Official statement will come once I learn more. — Chuck Muth (@ChuckMuth) October 16, 2018

Just arrived on-scene at Love Ranch Vegas. Dennis died quietly in his sleep. Ron Jeremy found him this morning when he went to wake him to go to a meeting in Pahrump. Investigation still going on. — Chuck Muth (@ChuckMuth) October 16, 2018

Longtime friends Ron Jeremy & Heidi Fleiss - who spent the weekend with Dennis celebrating his birthday - just did extensive interview with local media. — Chuck Muth (@ChuckMuth) October 16, 2018

No cause of death has been determined, but no foul play is suspected. I’m told the Clark County coroner will conduct an autopsy. — Chuck Muth (@ChuckMuth) October 16, 2018

According to NBC News, Hof will remain on the ballot for the state Assembly seat and if he wins, a Republican will be appointed to serve his term.

Hof has been a colorful figure in Nevada for years. He owns several legal brothels and decided to run for the state Assembly because he admires Donald Trump, which tells you more or less everything you need to know.

Democratic opponent Lesia Romanov said she was stunned. "This is not the turn I would have expected," she added.

There's never a dull moment, is there?