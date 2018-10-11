Bryan Fischer Calls Women Who Protested Kavanaugh 'Demons Of Hell'

It's been awhile since we paid a visit to the American Family Association's right wing rhetoric, but this one should not pass by unnoticed. Bryan Fischer, that scion of male supremacy and testosterone intoxication, took a victory lap after *Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation on Saturday.

Well, you say, of course he took a victory lap. It was everything he wanted, wrapped up in a rapey bow!

To which I reply, yep, except even for Fischer and his band of haters, they went way over the top.

“Saturday was the best day in American politics since World War II,” Fischer crowed. “I believe the demons of hell, under Satan’s direction, threw every single piece of weaponry, every single piece of firepower that they had, threw it into the battle to take out Brett Kavanaugh. They wanted him not just defeated, they wanted him destroyed.”

But Fischer wasn't finished.

“I believe it represented a victory of Jesus Christ over Satan and the powers of darkness and evil in the unseen world,” he continued. “The spiritual warfare that was directed against Judge Kavanaugh, I believe was as intense as anything we have witnessed in the last several decades. It was as if all the demons of hell had been summoned by Satan and ordered to attack this good man in a concerted effort to destroy him. And I believe, thanks to the faithful, committed saints who released the power of God against the powers of darkness through focused and persistent prayer, victory was snatched out of the jaws of defeat.”

Those "demons of hell" were women who had been abused at the hands of jerks like Fischer. Those "demons of hell" were YOU. And ME. Real people, real women, not demons. Women who have suffered at the hands of men. Women who are done being quiet about it.

And guess what? We vote.

Karma's a bitch, Bryan, and she won't pass you by.