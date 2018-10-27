C&L's Chiller Theater: The Strange Love Of Martha Ivers (1946)

The wealthy Martha Ivers (played by Barbara Stanwyck) is the center of power in a town named for her family. Her husband (played by Kirk Douglas) is the district attorney -- a weak, alcoholic loser. No one can figure out why they stay together, until one day someone out of their past returns to town...

One critic describes this underrated film noir classic as a film "that tends to get away with more than it seems to be getting away with."

That sounds about right.

Enjoy!