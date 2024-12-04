Trump's New Press Secretary Already Lying

Are you surprised?
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoDecember 4, 2024

Karoline Leavitt, Trump's newly appointed WH Press Secretary told Fox News that Trump always tells the truth.

The jokes write themselves.

Let the liefest begin.

LEAVITT: And what President Trump has that no other candidate who has ever run for office in modern history has, is authenticity.

And he tells the truth.

And you might not like the truth all the time, but he tells it. And when he says he's going to do something, he delivers on that promise..

On the Pinocchio scale that's as big a lie as possible and Trump's face can't support a nose that big.

How's that wall coming? I won't even bother to refute Leavitt with actual links to articles because Trump's immorality and lying is so vast. Just search using the search box at the top for "Trump lies."

