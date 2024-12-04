Adam Gray Wins Battle For CA-13; GOP Has ONE SEAT Majority

In California's 13th Congressional District race, encompassing five counties from Fresno to Stanislaus, every vote counts. As of Tuesday evening, Democrat Adam Gray leads incumbent Republican John Duarte by 165 votes. Via ABC30.com:

"We saw the same thing in this congressional district two years ago," said Merced County Registrar of Voters Mel Levey.

"In 2022, we had the second closest congressional race in the country, separated by about 500 votes. Certainly this year, we're seeing another close race, the closest in the country, in fact."

While the race has not been officially called by ABC News, Democrat Adam Gray declared victory over Republican Incumbent John Duarte on Tuesday night.