LIVESTREAM: House Impeachment Hearing For Wednesday 11/13

On Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10 AM EST, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold an open hearing with the Honorable Ambassador William B. Taylor, Chargé d’Affaires Ad Interim, Kyiv, Ukraine and Mr. George Kent, Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs. This is the first open hearing in the House impeachment inquiry.

Ambassador Taylor is expected to testify that there was no question that security assistance to Ukraine was conditioned upon Ukraine President Zelenskyy agreed to publicly state that he was going to investigate Hunter Biden's position on the board of Burisma.

In his deposition, Ambassador Taylor testified that "there was an irregular, informal channel of U.S. policymaking with respect to Ukraine, one which included then-Special Envoy Kurt Volker, Ambassador Sondland, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, and as I subsequently learned, Mr. Giuliani." Taylor also said that "although this irregular channel was well connected in Washington, it operated mostly outside of official State Department channels."

Assistant Secretary Kent will testify as to the involvement of Rudy Giuliani in the smear of Ambassador Yovanovitch and other issues related to Ukraine.

The next hearing, with Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, will be held on Friday, November 15 at 9 AM EST.