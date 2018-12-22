C&L's Chiller Theater: Hound Of The Baskervilles (1939)

Basil Rathbone was a gifted and well-respected actor who played many parts over the course of his long career. But for generations of fans, Rathbone *owned* the role of Sherlock Holmes, from the moment he first appeared as the world's only consulting detective in The Hound of the Baskervilles until the late, great Jeremy Brett took over the pipe and Deerstalker cap in the mid-1980s when Granada Television launched its definitive Holmes anthology series.

And while it takes a few liberties with the original text, this 1939 classic featuring Holmes and his stalwart biographer Dr. John Watson chasing legends and monsters across the treacherous, fog-bound Grimpen Mire is a wonderful introduction to one of the most iconic figures in world literature.

