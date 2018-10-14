C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Television Personalities

I can't resist, for the lack of a better description, outsider pop. Weird and quirky stuff that doesn't fit in but has off-kilter melodies and riff that hook you right in.

A perfect example are the Television Personalities. Masterminded by London, England singer-songwriter Dan Treacy since 1977, there have been quite a few ditty they've gotten stuck in my head over the years.

Tonight in the music club, we're going to listen one by them that I used as the last song in my most recent podcast. From their debut LP, 1981's ...And Don't The Kids Just Love It here's one in all it's lo-fi 4-track recording glory, "Glittering Prizes."

What are you listening to tonight?