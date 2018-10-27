Everybody Needs To Lighten Up On Hugh Hewitt

Sure the most inhumanly bloodless, clueless drivel imaginable routinely comes pouring out of his word-hole at the worst possible times:

Stephanie Cutter: There is no equivalent on the left to the Trump inciting violence at his rallies Hugh Hewitt: "There is an equivalent. There is the man screaming at Mitch McConnell in a restaurant"

But see, that's his job.

"Inane, bloodless Republican drivel-spouter" is what Comcast hired him to be.

As longtime readers know, Hugh Hewitt is, in fact, a Cyborg Sent from the Future to Destroy America and therefor he has no understanding of basic human emotions, nor does he understand how rudimentary human activities such as "the consumption of food" and and states-of-being such as "mortality" work. And because all human activities and states-of-being are equally mysterious, he values them all equally, which is why he incapable of comprehending the difference between "Mitch McConnell getting yelled at while he east soup" and, say, "Barack Obama getting blown up by a MAGA lunatic".

Sure, this time his failure to even pretend to imitate human behavioral norms was so jaw-dropping that even Joe Scarborough -- a "True Conservative" sent from the 1980s to Destroy America -- was moved to ask his what the hell has gone wrong with him:

Hey Hugh Hewitt, your whataboutism is shameful.

You are comparing people yelling in restaurants to someone sending bombs to presidents and secretary of states?



Everyone uses Trump’s rhetoric? What is wrong with you? — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 26, 2018

But the truth is, Joe, there is nothing "wrong" with Mr. Hewitt at all. His circuitry and software are undamaged and he is functioned as programmed: bloodlessly and heedless of normal human conventions, performing exactly the job that your friends Andy Lack and Phil Griffin hired him to perform, in exactly the way he has always performed it.

