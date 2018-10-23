Fox 'Error': Kamala Harris Picture Used In Murder Story

This kind of crap happens all the time on Fox News.

This morning Fox ran more than once, a sensationalist story (ALERT!) about a black (of course) shooter in Utah. The guy had already taken his own life but Fox and Friends ran this story as NEWS more than once during the hour.

The first time they include in their footage a picture of Kamala Harris? Sitting US Senator Kamala Harris? Because her picture is "accidentally" filed under "black shooter"?

And it is shown INSTEAD OF a convicted sex offender's mugshot. Oopsie.

Fox News should be off the air for their repeated white supremacist BS. Running the story repeatedly is biased enough. They aren't fooling anyone except their stupid racist viewers, the end.

Here's their "apology."