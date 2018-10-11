Jared Kushner's Buddy Fingered In The Plot To Kill Jamal Khashoggi

What happens when you put inept grifters in charge of American diplomacy. Via the Washington Post:

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, ordered an operation to lure Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia from his home in Virginia and then detain him, according to U.S. intelligence intercepts of Saudi officials discussing the plan. The intelligence, described by U.S. officials familiar with it, is another piece of evidence implicating the Saudi regime in Khashoggi’s disappearance last week after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Turkish officials say that a Saudi security team lay in wait for the journalist and killed him.

Of course, this is Jared Kushner's buddy behind all this, the man who bragged to his associates he had Kushner "in my back pocket."

Mr. Kushner championed Prince Mohammed, 33, when the prince was jockeying to be his father’s heir; had dinner with him in Washington and Riyadh, the Saudi capital; promoted a $110 billion weapons sale to his military; and once even hoped that the future king would put a Saudi stamp of approval on his Israeli-Palestinian peace plan. While the fate of Mr. Khashoggi, a resident of Virginia and a columnist for The Washington Post, remains unclear, allegations that he was killed on the orders of the royal court have thrown Mr. Kushner’s grand bet on Prince Mohammed into doubt.

BREAKING: "Saudi journalist Khashoggi was killed within two hours of his arrival at the consulate by a team of Saudi agents, who dismembered his body with a bone saw they brought for the purpose; the order came from Saudi royal court" - a senior Turkish official to @nytimes pic.twitter.com/x4up954l46 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 10, 2018

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, ordered an operation to lure Jamal Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia and then detain him, according to U.S. intelligence intercepts of Saudi officials discussing the plan. White House still says little. https://t.co/HFrWo6E1pL — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 11, 2018

Got that? The U.S. knew and did nothing to stop it.

Crown prince sought to lure Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia and detain him, U.S. intercepts show. “The intercepts raise questions about whether the Trump administration should have warned the journalist that he might be in danger.” https://t.co/sSGi7YoqSQ

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 11, 2018

If the Saudis were involved in Khashoggi's disappearance or death, would he cut US arms sales?" asked @ShannonBream. "I think that would be hurting us," said @POTUS. "We have jobs." He thinks that would be a "very very tough pill to swallow for our country." — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 11, 2018

Bombshell revelations on Jamal Khashoggi by Reuters



• Turkish officials believe Khashoggi was wearing Apple Watch, can provide location, heart rate data

• Saudi source through Brit intel says Khashoggi killed by drug overdose

• Saudi Squad’s planes belonging to Saudi gov — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 10, 2018

And so on.