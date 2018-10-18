Biden Says Trump 'Seems To Have A Love Affair With Autocrats'

CBS This Morning interviewed former VP Joe Biden about the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi and he said he couldn't explain why Trump kowtows to autocratic leaders and dictators.

Speaking from Memphis, TN, Biden explained to Norah O'Donnell his doubts concerning Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regarding the disappearance of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Biden said, "My doubts are that there's very little sense of rule of law [in the Saudi government], respect for human rights, dignity. The allegations that are made so far, I don't know yet are not inconsistent with the way the kingdom would act."

Biden then turned to Trump: "I'm very worried that the president seems to have a love affair with autocrats."

Biden continued, "The idea that he's already making excuses before the facts are known is typical, but it hurts us internationally."

O'Donnell asked if the allegations are true, should there be consequences?

"Absolutely, positively. This was a permanent American resident,' he said.

"I just don't know why this administration seems to feel the need to coddle autocrats and dictators from Putin, to Kim Jong Un, to, you know, Duterte. I don't understand it."

Nora asked, "Why do you think president Trump does that?"

Biden replied, "I don't want to speculate on my worst fears, but either he doesn't know what he is doing or he has an absolutely convoluted notion of what allows America to lead the world."

Trump would rather attack the leaders of our closest allies in NATO, and demand protection money from them, while glorifying murderers like Kim Jung-un and Putin.

It's very sick and disturbing a President of The United States (so-called) would act this way, but that's where we are.