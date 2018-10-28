NY Times' Jonathan Weisman: Anti-Semites Believe Trump Is On Their Side

On CNN's State of The Union, Jonathan Weisman, NY Times Deputy Washington Editor took apart Trump and his surrogates for refusing to stand up to his racist and hateful base of supporters.

After playing a clip of Wolf asking Trump to condemn the anti-Semitism that his followers pelted Julia Ioffe with, a journalist who wrote an unflattering profile on Melania in 2016, Tapper asked Weisman for his thoughts.

"Time and time again when the president has been given an opportunity to stand up forthrightly and condemn the hatred around him he has shown dissidence, reluctance or that kind of thing, 'it's not my fault."

"At the same Melania Trump was confronted about (garbled) profile and the obvious anti-Semitic hate that rained down on Julia, and her response was Julia provoked it. That is not standing up for the things that we like to believe America is about, which is pluralism, democracy, love thy neighbor and he has gotten the chance so many times and so many times he has just let it slip by," Weisman said.

Trump super surrogate David Urban came on and made believe Trump isn't racist because - Jared Kushner - and said he doesn't think Trump hates his Jewish grandchildren.

This turned the panel discussion into a crosstalking mess for a minute.

Weisman then repeated what Florida Gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum said, "I'm not calling you a racist, I'm just saying the racists think you're a racist. They believe he's on their side and he hasn't pushed back hard enough..."

After playing one of Trump's last clearly anti-Semitic campaign ads during the election, Weisman said: "that sends a shiver down my spine."

Urban made believe the ad was just targeting Demcrats, who also happened to be jewish.