Bakari Sellers Whacks Trump Booster For Pushing 'Crazy Right-Wing Talking Points' On CNN

If CNN didn't give this Trump booster the time to pollute our airways in the first place, maybe the other guests on their shows could spend more time discussing actual substantive policy differences instead of having to debunk the lies being told by the other guest.

CNN has been allowing David Urban to make appearances on their network for years, despite his conflicts of interest with his lobbying work, and with appearing in numerous Trump campaign videos, and he was back this Sunday where he's one of the regulars on the political panels on CNN's State of the Union.

During a discussion of this Thursday's Democratic debate, where the candidates were asked about their support of Medicare for all and the possible elimination of private health insurance, and Sen. Kamala Harris' backtracking on the issue, Urban did his best to try to paint everyone in the Democratic primary as a bunch of left wing kooks. But he couldn't do that without lying about what their positions actually are.

Bakari Sellers took Urban to task for repeating "crazy right-wing talking points" on so-called "open borders," and rebutted his fearmongering over whether or not there would still be a role for private insurance if we do move to Medicare for all in the United States, but I'm sure no amount of lying will prevent the network from having him back on again later this week to spread more misinformation and lies.