Lou Dobbs Promotes 'Protocols Of Zion' Anti-Semitism Just Days Before Pittsburgh Shooting

This originally aired on Wednesday and then Fox helpfully re-aired it Saturday.

The same week that an angry white man sent a bomb in the mail to George Soros.

The same day that eleven people lost their lives when a man entered a synagogue yelling that "All Jews must die." with multiple fire arms.

The same week when the House Majority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, tweeted that George Soros, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg were trying to buy the election.

The same week that Donald Trump declared himself a "nationalist" and decried the "globalists" (an age-old anti-Semitic trope).

Lou Dobbs, that bastion on civility and tolerance, had on his old buddy Chris Farrell, head of Judicial Watch, to scare the few viewers Dobbs has still clung to by invoking the caravan and blaming on...you guessed it...the Jews. Specifically, Farrell claimed that the caravan is barrelling towards the US border at the direction and funding of the "Soros-occupied State Department."

To which Lou Dobbs felt zero compunction to stop him or correct him.

2/ For those who don't know this world, "ZOG" is a staple of white supremacist/neo-Nazi websites/literature etc. Stands for "Zionist occupied government", i.e., US govt being controlled by Jews. This guy knows exactly what lever he's pulling when he uses this phrase. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 27, 2018

3/ Chris Farrell, the guy in the interview is "Director of Investigations" at @JudicialWatch — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 27, 2018

4/ Final point. Shooter was clearly a virulent anti-semite of long standing. But what appears to have triggered his rampage is exactly THIS conspiracy theory, that Soros and Jews are funding/directing the caravan. This is little the guy's beef. Pushed on FoxBiz not 12 hrs later. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 27, 2018

At Right Wing Watch, we put together a compendium of anti-Soros tropes rooted in anti-Semitism, beginning with the Protocols. https://t.co/LZS8cuet8N — Adele M. Stan (@AddieStan) October 28, 2018

As a country we have to come to grips that a powerful corporation, Fox News, is responsible for the systematic spread of racial and religious bigotry. the president and his partners at Fox everyday spread bizarre conspiracies designed to incite Americans. It’s working. https://t.co/tLslBDn6DO

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 28, 2018

For the life of me, I don't know why Lou Dobbs has a job still. I know that Rupert Murdoch has left the day to day operations of Fox to his sons Lachlan and James and to new CEO Suzanne Scott. This is exactly the kind of fear-mongering that unhinged domestic terrorists like the mail bomber and Pittsburgh shooter use to reinforce their evil acts. People have and will die from EXACTLY this kind of pollution on the airwaves.

I think it's high time they were asked why they allow such biased and dangerous rhetoric on the air. And perhaps Judicial Watch's board needs to be held accountable for the hate speech of their representative

Because we are far past the 1930s Weimar Republic analogy and straight into the Protocols of the Elders of Zion thinking. It's dangerous and Lou Dobbs is evil and needs to be banished from the air.