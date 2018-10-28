Lou Dobbs Promotes 'Protocols Of Zion' Anti-Semitism Just Days Before Pittsburgh Shooting
This originally aired on Wednesday and then Fox helpfully re-aired it Saturday.
The same week that an angry white man sent a bomb in the mail to George Soros.
The same day that eleven people lost their lives when a man entered a synagogue yelling that "All Jews must die." with multiple fire arms.
The same week when the House Majority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, tweeted that George Soros, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg were trying to buy the election.
The same week that Donald Trump declared himself a "nationalist" and decried the "globalists" (an age-old anti-Semitic trope).
Lou Dobbs, that bastion on civility and tolerance, had on his old buddy Chris Farrell, head of Judicial Watch, to scare the few viewers Dobbs has still clung to by invoking the caravan and blaming on...you guessed it...the Jews. Specifically, Farrell claimed that the caravan is barrelling towards the US border at the direction and funding of the "Soros-occupied State Department."
To which Lou Dobbs felt zero compunction to stop him or correct him.
For the life of me, I don't know why Lou Dobbs has a job still. I know that Rupert Murdoch has left the day to day operations of Fox to his sons Lachlan and James and to new CEO Suzanne Scott. This is exactly the kind of fear-mongering that unhinged domestic terrorists like the mail bomber and Pittsburgh shooter use to reinforce their evil acts. People have and will die from EXACTLY this kind of pollution on the airwaves.
I think it's high time they were asked why they allow such biased and dangerous rhetoric on the air. And perhaps Judicial Watch's board needs to be held accountable for the hate speech of their representative
Because we are far past the 1930s Weimar Republic analogy and straight into the Protocols of the Elders of Zion thinking. It's dangerous and Lou Dobbs is evil and needs to be banished from the air.
Comments