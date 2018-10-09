Megyn Kelly Makes Excuses For Rape Culture, Kavanaugh And His Supporters

I thought Megyn Kelly was a little bit woke after her experiences at Fox News, but nope.

Tuesday morning she said this about those voting in favor of Brett Kavanaugh for SCOTUS:

MEGYN KELLY: It could have been a case of mistaken identity. I do believe that’s possible, and you can look at Dr. Ford and say, ‘She just didn’t convince me, there were too many holes in her story, I didn’t find her credible,’ or you could believe something did happen between them and Christine Ford is remembering more than actually happened at the moment. So maybe something happened, but it wasn’t quite as bad as she [Ford] remembers and it was so minimal that Brett Kavanaugh doesn’t even remember it.

Hey, Megyn Kelly, that last bit is excusing rape culture. Congratulations, this clip should be sent back over to Fox News with your resume because you're fully qualified to work for Trump State Media again.